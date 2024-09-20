Devara: Blood poured on Jr NTR’s cutout, video goes viral

Hyderabad: The excitement is at an all-time high as Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, is set for a global release on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action-packed film has fans buzzing, and they can’t wait to see their favorite star back on the big screen.

Jr NTR: A Fan Favorite

Known as the “Man of Masses,” Jr NTR is one of the most loved actors in the Telugu film industry. His powerful performances and ability to connect with fans have made him a household name. With Devara around the corner, his fanbase is celebrating in full swing. Social media is flooded with posts, posters, and videos as fans build up excitement for the release.

Big Celebrations in Anantapur

In Anantapur, fans of Jr NTR took things to the next level by unveiling a massive 50-foot cutout of the star. The event was a grand celebration, filled with music and dancing. What truly stood out was a unique ritual where fans performed an abhishekam with blood and Milk on the cutout—a gesture that shows their deep devotion to the actor. Videos from this celebration have gone viral, drawing a lot of attention online.

Today devara cutout Lanuch celebrations sapthagiri circle

Anantapur pic.twitter.com/XZf0LLY3j6 — ALI NTR (@ALINTR9999) September 20, 2024

Devara Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

A pre-release event for Devara is scheduled for September 22, 2024, in Hyderabad. While the venue isn’t confirmed, it’s rumored to take place at Novotel. The event will be attended by top directors SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and Prashanth Neel, along with stars like Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anirudh Ravichander.

Special Shows and Ticket Bookings

Special 1:08 AM shows are planned across Telugu states, and advance bookings will open soon, with possible ticket price hikes.

The hype for Devara is growing stronger every day, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release on September 27, 2024!