Devara: Jr NTR fans come up with world’s biggest movie banner

Hyderabad: Fans of Jr NTR are buzzing with excitement as the release date for his much-awaited movie Devara: Part 1 approaches. The love and admiration from his followers, known as the Young Tiger fans, are flooding social media, and the hype is real!

For Jr NTR’s fans, this movie is a big deal as it is his first solo film in six years. Naturally, they are celebrating in a grand way, and the excitement can be seen everywhere.

In the past few days, Jr NTR’s fans have been celebrating outside theatres, organizing rallies, launching giant cutouts of their favorite star, and dancing to music. Videos of these celebrations are going viral on social media, showing how much they love their hero.

Biggest Banner in the World

One of the biggest tributes to Jr NTR came from his fans in Chilakaluripeta, a town in Andhra Pradesh, who made history by creating the World’s biggest banner. This banner is a whopping 10×550 feet in size, and pictures of it are all over social media, making it a trending topic.

Unique Celebration With a Shark

In another creative celebration, fans submerged a banner of Jr NTR from Devara into the ocean and had it touch a real shark! This symbolic act was a tribute to the actor’s powerful role in the movie and got everyone talking.

Underwater banners shot with a shark touching the banners of #NTR – NTR fans have taken their fanism to a whole new level



Pre-Sales Break Records

The excitement is not just on the streets – it’s showing up in ticket sales too. Pre-sales for Devara: Part 1 have already reached a huge Rs 70 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, an industry tracker. With just a few days left until the movie’s release, ticket sales are expected to rise even more.