Devara: List of theatres where you can watch for Rs 150 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Exciting times are ahead for Jr. NTR fans! His much-awaited movie, Devara: Part 1, is set to hit theaters on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Adding to the excitement, Saif Ali Khan is also part of the cast.

This movie has created a huge buzz, and fans are rushing to book tickets to catch Jr. NTR’s return to the big screen.

Advance Ticket Sales in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, advance ticket sales for Devara have already begun, and the response has been amazing. Theaters are quickly selling out, with around 20,000 tickets being snapped up every hour! This rush shows just how much fans are eager to watch Jr. NTR in action.

With such demand, Devara is expected to break box office records, especially in Hyderabad. The film is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.

Nothing can survive this storm… ‼️ #Devara is taking the seas and the world by force in 3 days 🔥🔥#DevaraOnSep27th pic.twitter.com/ASpptGKy7i — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 24, 2024

Ticket Prices in Hyderabad

Ticket prices for Devara vary across theaters in Hyderabad:

Single-screen theaters: Rs. 150 to Rs. 350

Multiplexes: Rs. 410 to Rs. 500

Although prices are a bit higher than usual, fans are still grabbing tickets without hesitation. But if you’re looking to save some money, there are several theaters offering tickets at Rs. 150.

If you’re on a budget, don’t worry! Here’s a list of theaters where you can watch Devara.

Asian Mukta A2 Sensation Cinema, Kairathabad – Rs. 150

Shanti Theatre, Narayanaguda – Rs. 150

Indra Venkataramana Padmavati Cinema, Kachiguda – Rs. 150

Sandhya 35mm 2K Dolby Atmos, RTC X Roads – Rs. 150

Sudarshan 35mm 4K Dolby Atmos, RTC X Roads – Rs. 150

Anjali Movie Max, Secunderabad – Rs. 150

Prashant Cinema (Newly Renovated), Secunderabad – Rs. 150

Asian Mukta A2 Konark, Dilsukhnagar – Rs. 150

Megha Theatre, Dilsukhnagar- Rs. 150

Mahalaxmi Complex, Kothapeta – Rs. 150

Cine Town Indra Nagendra, Karmanghat- Rs. 150

These theaters offer affordable tickets, making it easier for fans to enjoy the movie without spending too much.

Jr. NTR’s First Solo Release in Six Years

Devara is special because it’s Jr. NTR’s first solo release in six years, after his role in RRR. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and with the release so close, the excitement is through the roof. The teaser and trailer have only added to the hype, showing Jr. NTR in a powerful, action-packed role.

Record-Breaking Box Office Predictions

With the amount of buzz surrounding Devara, industry experts believe the movie will make a huge splash at the box office. Advance bookings alone are expected to bring in Rs. 30 crores before the movie even releases. It’s likely that Devara will break several records in India and worldwide.