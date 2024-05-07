Devara: Mishap on sets during Saif Ali Khan’s shoot schedule

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated pan-India film ‘Devara: Part 1’, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Koratala Siva, has been making headlines ahead of its grand release.

Originally slated for release on April 5, the film’s premiere has been rescheduled to October 10, 2024. Despite the delay, filming is underway to ensure the movie meets its new release date.

Currently, Jr NTR is occupied with the shooting of ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai. Meanwhile, production for ‘Devara: Part 1’ has reportedly commenced in the Paderu Ghat of Alluri Sitaram Raju district. Saif Ali Khan is reportedly filming intense sequences in NTR’s absence.

However, an unexpected incident occurred on Monday when a beehive was disturbed on set, resulting in over 20 junior artists being attacked by bees, according to Mirchi 9. While they were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment, reports indicate that only two individuals suffered injuries, while others experienced normal bee stings.

The team is committed to meeting the October 10 deadline. There is speculation that Jr NTR will soon join the shooting schedule for Devara: Part 1.