‘Devara: Part 1’ starring NTR Jr to release in Japan on March 28

His portrayal of Devara, a force of nature navigating treacherous waters, has been hailed as one of his most intense and commanding roles

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 25th February 2025 5:30 pm IST
'Devara: Part 1' starring NTR Jr to release in Japan on March 28
Jr NTR's Devara (X)

Mumbai: The pan-India film ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring NTR Jr is gearing up for its release in Japan on March 28.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

As a part of the promotions, NTR Jr is busy with the media rounds in the land of the rising sun. He will also travel to Japan on March 22 for promotions. For NTR Jr, Japan has always been a land of love and admiration. His film ‘RRR;, directed by SS Rajamouli, became a cultural sensation there, winning hearts with its breathtaking action and larger-than-life drama.

His fans in Japan have long revered his performances, with ‘Student No. 1’ being a massive success in the region. Now, with ‘Devara: Part 1’, they are set to witness yet another cinematic spectacle headlined by their beloved star.

MS Creative School

His portrayal of Devara, a force of nature navigating treacherous waters, has been hailed as one of his most intense and commanding roles. With its upcoming Japanese release, the film is poised to expand its global footprint further.

Meanwhile, on the work, the actor is joining forces with Prashanth Neel, who is known for ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ and ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. The shoot of the upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’ is underway in Hyderabad with over 2000 junior artists at Ramoji Film City. NTR Jr. will join the shoot from the next schedule.

The dynamic collaboration of NTR and Neel is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry. This highly anticipated action epic is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Prashanth Neel, renowned for his blockbuster hits, is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project, elevating NTR’s on-screen persona to new heights. This is Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious film which in itself is a tall order as Neel’s past films have been the biggest films of Indian Cinema. The film will be produced by the prestigious production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under Mythri Movie Makers and NTR arts banner.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 25th February 2025 5:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button