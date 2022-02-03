Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Singh get engaged, but…

Published: 3rd February 2022
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Singh get engaged, but...
New Delhi: After exchanging rings, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh took to social media to reveal that it was not an actual engagement but an announcement for their upcoming music video.

The ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ co-stars trended on Twitter after they shared a post announcing their engagement on social media.

Vishal shared a slew of pictures featuring him hugging Devoleena while the latter flaunted her giant ring and bouquet of flowers with the couple’s fans.

A few hours later, the duo went live on their Instagram handle and shared an update on the same.

They revealed that they are ‘engaged’ to be part of an upcoming music video which is titled ‘It’s official’.

“The video is called ‘It’s official’ and it’s a very romantic track,” they shared.

Meanwhile, Vishal also extended thanks to the couple’s fans for the response they received from the post.

“Whenever something like this happens, we will tell you guys. We are just great friends,” he added.

For the unversed, the duo has worked together in the Star Plus soap opera ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. Devoleena played the role of Gopi Ahem Modi and Singh played the role of Jigar Chirag Modi in the show.

