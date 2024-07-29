Devotees carry statue of PM Modi during Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra, which started on July 22 this year, will conclude on August 6 with participants carrying traditional offerings to Shiva temples.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 29th July 2024 3:34 pm IST
The two kanwariyas Rupendra Tomar and Sonu Tyagi carrying the statue of PM Modi on their shoulders along with the Lord Shiva. (Photo:X-screengrab)

Two die-hard fans of Prime Minister Narendra carried his statue, alongside the statue of the Hindu deity Shiva during the Kanwar Yatra which is underway in Uttar Pradesh.

Kanwar Yatra, which started on July 22 this year, will conclude on August 6 with participants carrying traditional offerings to Shiva temples.

The two Kanwariyas, Rupendra Tomar and Sonu Tyagi, of Khelda Baghpat are seen carrying the statue of PM Modi on their shoulders along with the traditional Lord Shiva statue, taking them to Har ki Pauri for a ritual bath, India Today reported.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage where devotees of Lord Shiva, Kanwariyas, visit Hindu pilgrimage sites including Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, as well as Ajgaibinath in Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Bihar, to collect holy water from the Ganges River.

The water is collected in pots, tied to decorated bamboo poles and carried on shoulders for hundreds of miles. The devotees then offer it at their local Shiva shrines or specific temples such as Pura Mahadeva temple, in Baghpat district, Augharnath temple in Meerut, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, and others.

The journey is marked by singing bhajans (devotional songs) and chanting mantras, with participants often dressed in saffron attire.

