Devotees sacrifice 50 goats by biting their throats in Telangana, FIR filed

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, devotees attending the Bheemanna Jatara in Telangana’s Jagtial sacrificed 50 goats by biting their throats on Tuesday, February 3.

Some animal rights activists approached the police and filed a complaint with the Jagtial police regarding the incident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Raikal police said that a case has been registered under Sections 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (mischief by killing animals), Section 6 of the Telangana Animal and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1950, and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 (killing or poisoning of animals by multiple persons).

No arrests have been made so far as the case is under investigation.

Bheemanna Jatara

The Bheemanna Jatara is a festival celebrated by tribal communities in Telangana, including Kolams and Gonds in Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

During the festival, the devotees worship Bheemalpen, which is a deity often represented by a wooden mace during January and February, usually during the Margashira month.