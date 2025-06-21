DGCA asks Air India to remove 3 officials from all roles related to crew rostering

The three officials include a divisional vice president of the airline, as per the DGCA order.

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has ordered Air India to remove its three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering, sources said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its order on June 20, also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay.

On Friday, a Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.

“AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons,” the sources said.

