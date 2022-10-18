DGCA begins probe into Kedarnath chopper crash, death toll rises to 7

Aviation regulator DGCA has launched a probe into the Kedarnath helicopter crash in which seven people, including the pilot, were killed on Tuesday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th October 2022 3:44 pm IST
DGCA begins probe into Kedarnath chopper crash, death toll rises to 7 (Ld)

Kedarnath: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has launched a probe into the Kedarnath helicopter crash in which seven people, including the pilot, were killed on Tuesday.

Also Read
India won’t travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Jay Shah

A senior DGCA official said that a team will be sent soon to the crash site to do a detailed probe.

The helicopter, carrying pilgrims, crashed after takeoff from the Kedarnath shrine near Garud Chatti in Rudraprayag at around 11.40 a.m.

MS Education Academy

“Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi. The weather was cloudy over Garud Chatti. In a valley near Garud Chatti a loud noise was heard and the helicopter caught fire,” said the DGCA official.

“As per the preliminary information received, a Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi-based NSOP holder M/s Aryan Aviation crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather…,” said the official.

Earlier, in August this year, five helicopter operators, who were carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath shrine, were each fined Rs 5 lakh each by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The operators were fined for not maintaining correct flying records. The regulator also suspended officials from two other operators for three months for flouting safety rules.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button