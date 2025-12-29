DGCA data shows IndiGo share slide to 63.6pc, Air India climbs

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of November 2025 has been 1.33 per cent.

New Delhi: Low-cost airline IndiGo, which faced severe crisis earlier this month, witnessed its domestic market share drop to 63.6 per cent in the month of November, according to latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The country’s largest airline recorded 65.6 per cent market share in October.

Air India Group’s (Air India and Air India Express) market share in November went up to 26.7 per cent, from 25.7 per cent in October.

Akasa Air also saw its domestic market share drop to 4.7 per cent in November from 5.2 per cent in October.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2025 were 1,526.35 lakhs as against 1,464.02 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 4.26 per cent and monthly growth of 6.92 per cent,” as per the DGCA data.

Meanwhile, the government has granted initial approval to three new airlines to start operations, after the recent chaos in IndiGo operations, which stranded passengers for several days across the country and exposed the abuse of dominance by the largest domestic airline.

The civil aviation ministry granted a “no-objection certificate” to regional airlines – Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress.

IndiGo was forced to cancel over 4,000 flights earlier this month across major destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, mainly due to crew shortages. The low-cost carrier ran into a severe crew shortage due to the implementation of the second phase of the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) norms, which has stranded planes across airports in the country, with travel schedules of flyers going haywire.

The government initiated an inquiry into IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations that stranded thousands of flyers across airports in the country.

