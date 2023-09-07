DGCA grants Air India conditional approval to use simulator

Air India (Representative Image)

New Delhi: India’s aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has granted conditional renewed approval to Air India’s simulator facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

This decision enables the airline to resume pilot training, which had been halted after the regulator suspended its approval due to an audit that revealed non-compliance with regulatory standards.

“Conditional approval has been granted for a 30-day period following the rectification of the deficiencies. An internal audit will be conducted within this 30-day window, and the results of the review will be subsequently shared with us,” said a DGCA official.

Air India manages two separate simulators for pilot training. The facility in Mumbai is dedicated to training Boeing pilots, while the one in Hyderabad is primarily used for Airbus pilot training.

Last week, the DGCA had suspended simulator training at Air India’s Hyderabad and Mumbai facilities.

