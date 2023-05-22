DGP hold high-level meet as Telangana Police gears up for December polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar held a refresher program for all police commissioners and Superintendents of Police on issues such as administrative advance arrangements for the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled in December.
At a meeting attended by senior police officials, DGP Kumar explained the various facets a government official faces during elections and stressed chalking out a six-month prior plan for smooth elections.
“Election management is always new for every officer and every time, there are new challenges in election management. The unit officers should be clear about election aspects such as the election code of conduct, staff deployment with the central forces, coordination, old cases of election-related crimes etc.,” he said.
Additional Director General (Addl DG)l Soumya Mishra, Deputy Director of Police Academy Naveen Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyberabad Traffic Division Abhishek Mohanty, who attended the recently held Karnataka Assembly Elections as peace and security observers through the Central Election Commission shared their experiences.
- A detailed presentation on security precautions was presented that threw light on challenges witnessed in sensitive and terror-affected polling booths, in conducting elections, moving EVMs, counting day etc.
- Every police officer who has completed three years in an area where elections are due should be transferred.
- Special attention should be paid to the identification of polling stations troubled with violence. Check posts should be set up in border areas.
- A police guide should be appointed in every police station for coordinating with Central security forces who are deployed for election duty.
- No officer should be transferred immediately once election results are out. All transfers should be done before the announcement of the elections.
- Services of police constables currently undergoing training should be utilized.