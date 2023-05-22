DGP hold high-level meet as Telangana Police gears up for December polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar held a refresher program for all police commissioners and Superintendents of Police on issues such as administrative advance arrangements for the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled in December.

At a meeting attended by senior police officials, DGP Kumar explained the various facets a government official faces during elections and stressed chalking out a six-month prior plan for smooth elections.

DGP Anjani Kumar, IPS along with other officials held a video conference with all CPs and SSPs of the state, regarding administrative preparations for the forthcoming elections. The discussion covered issues such as the Model Code of Conduct and old cases of election offences. pic.twitter.com/kTnWEGS04E — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 22, 2023

“Election management is always new for every officer and every time, there are new challenges in election management. The unit officers should be clear about election aspects such as the election code of conduct, staff deployment with the central forces, coordination, old cases of election-related crimes etc.,” he said.

Additional Director General (Addl DG)l Soumya Mishra, Deputy Director of Police Academy Naveen Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyberabad Traffic Division Abhishek Mohanty, who attended the recently held Karnataka Assembly Elections as peace and security observers through the Central Election Commission shared their experiences.