Dhamaal 4 review: Laughs, chaos and a disappointing visual spectacle

By Sahla Humaira

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has finally arrived in theatres, bringing back the familiar gang for another round of laughter, chaos and treasure-hunting madness. Packed with slapstick humour, nostalgic performances and emotional moments, the film attempts to recreate the madness of the previous instalments. However, weak visual effects and an overdependence on remixed music prevent it from becoming a complete entertainer.

The film opens on an interesting note, introducing the story of a hidden treasure through animated pictography. The narrative soon moves to a chaotic sequence involving a map that reportedly leads to the mysterious Shaitaan Mani. A group of pirates sets out to find the buried treasure, while Guddu, played by Ajay Devgn, makes a grand entrance on the pirate ship with the same mission.

Ajay Devgn delivers an entertaining performance and handles the film’s comic moments with ease. However, Guddu’s character does not always feel strongly written. While covering the film for Siasat.com, I spoke to a few audience members after the screening, and some viewers also felt that the character lacked the depth needed to establish a stronger emotional connection.

At its core, Dhamaal 4 is a family comedy entertainer. The return of several familiar cast members adds a strong sense of nostalgia, especially for viewers who have followed the franchise over the years. The ensemble cast performs convincingly, with every actor contributing to the film’s chaotic energy.

Riteish Deshmukh, as Roy, brings plenty of comic humour to the story. Roy dreams of marrying a millionaire’s daughter, but destiny has a completely different plan for him. His journey from being uninterested in his wife to slowly developing genuine feelings for her gives his character a surprisingly emotional arc.

Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi once again stand out as brothers Adi and Manav. Their bromance remains one of the film’s most enjoyable elements, and it is always entertaining to watch the two actors share the screen. Like the previous Dhamaal films, the fourth instalment combines humour, confusion and nonstop chaos.

What works

The chemistry between the characters is the film’s biggest strength. Most of them begin the story disliking or distrusting one another, but their relationships gradually develop into genuine bonds. This transformation adds warmth to the narrative and makes the emotional portions more effective.

Guddu’s growing bond with the children is particularly heartwarming. Roy slowly falling in love with the woman he initially did not care about also adds depth to his storyline. Adi’s decision to stand by both his wife and his brother gives the film another meaningful emotional moment.

These character developments give Dhamaal 4 a heart beyond its slapstick comedy and make the audience more invested in the characters’ journey.

What does not work

The film’s music is one of its major disappointments. Several popular songs, including Gulaabi Saadi and Chutney, have been remixed, but the recreated versions fail to do justice to the originals.

Another track, Paisa Lao, bears a noticeable resemblance to Bella Ciao, the Italian folk song that became globally popular after featuring in the web series Money Heist. Instead of introducing fresh and memorable music, the film relies heavily on already familiar tunes.

The visual effects are an even bigger concern. Despite being mounted as a large-scale production, the CGI looks unrealistic and poorly executed in several scenes. Audience members I spoke to after the screening also expressed disappointment with the graphics, calling them far below what they expected from a film of this scale.

The film’s slapstick humour works in parts, but some sequences may come across as forced or cringeworthy. While there are moments that genuinely make the audience laugh, the comedy is inconsistent and does not always land.

For me, Dhamaal 4 is the kind of film that may be more enjoyable as a casual streaming watch than as a theatrical experience.

Final verdict

Like the previous films in the franchise, Dhamaal 4 comes with its share of twists, confusion and hilarious moments. The entire gang remains focused on finding Shaitaan Mani and reaching the hidden treasure before everyone else.

However, the story eventually delivers an emotional message when the characters realise that there is no treasure greater than family. This moment adds warmth to the climax and gives the film a satisfying emotional conclusion.

Just when the characters begin speaking about the importance of their families, another copy of the treasure map is discovered. The unexpected twist brings the treasure hunt back into focus and sets the stage for another adventure.

The film ends on a cliffhanger with the announcement of Dhamaal 5, confirming that the franchise will continue.

Dhamaal 4 offers nostalgia, enjoyable performances and a few genuinely funny moments. However, poor CGI, inconsistent comedy and unnecessary remixes stop it from becoming the laugh riot it promises to be.

Dhamaal 4 cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye and Vijay Patkar

Director: Indra Kumar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5