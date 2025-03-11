Dhanashree restores Chahal’s pics after RJ Mahvash rumors spark buzz

Mumbai: Last year, rumors about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce started when fans noticed that Dhanashree had removed all their pictures from Instagram, including their wedding photos from 2020. This made people wonder if their relationship was over. As time passed, their personal lives became a hot topic, with fans watching closely for updates.

Now, Dhanashree has brought back all those pictures, making fans curious again. Does this mean they are back together, or is there another reason behind it?

Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and social media personality, has restored her old photos with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans are surprised and confused about what this means for their relationship.

Chahal Seen with RJ Mahvash

Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. The two were seen laughing and celebrating India’s win, which quickly went viral. This happened just before Dhanashree unarchived her photos, making the situation even more interesting.

Reports confirm that Dhanashree and Chahal have filed for divorce with mutual consent at a Mumbai court. However, neither has spoken about why they are separating.

Fans React to the Drama

Some believe Dhanashree brought back the photos to remind people they are still legally married. Others think she might want to reconcile. Meanwhile, Chahal’s appearance with Mahvash continues to keep fans talking.