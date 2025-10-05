Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the most popular and talked-about figures in Indian cricket, is once again making headlines. Known for his witty personality, social media presence, and stellar bowling performances, Chahal often finds himself in the buzz not just for his game, but also for his personal life. His marriage and recent divorce from choreographer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma have remained in the spotlight for months, with fans speculating about the reasons behind their split and noticing subtle indirect messages shared by both on social media.

Now, a new video of Dhanashree Verma from the reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, has gone viral. In the clip, she opens up about her relationship and marriage with Chahal, sharing heartfelt insights about how it all began and where things went wrong.

Dhanashree Verma’s Viral Video

Speaking to actor Arjun Bijlani on the show, Dhanashree revealed that their marriage was a mix of love and arranged. She said, “It was love and arranged both. It started off as an arranged marriage. Basically, he wanted to get married without dating, and I wasn’t even planning for anything like that. I got convinced due to the amount of love that was poured into the whole process. We did our Roka in August, and then we got married in December.”

Dhanashree cries and remember about her Divorce with Yuzi Chahal pic.twitter.com/bmXZByQTb3 — Jeet (@JeetN25) October 3, 2025

She further explained that during this period, she travelled with him and began noticing subtle changes in his behaviour. “There’s a difference between how people act when they want something compared to when they get it,” she added.

“That care will never go away”

When Arjun asked whether she could still be friends with Chahal, Dhanashree became emotional and said, “I will always be concerned for him. That care will never go away, that much I can guarantee.”

Earlier, in another episode, Dhanashree had revealed to actress Kubbra Sait that she caught Chahal “in the second month” of their marriage, which hinted at early troubles. Chahal, however, has denied all cheating allegations, saying in a podcast, “People think I’m a cheater, but I have never cheated in my life. You won’t find someone more loyal than me.”

A marriage that began with love, ended in silence

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 but filed for divorce in February 2025. She later clarified that the separation was mutual and dismissed rumours of alimony. “Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents taught me to justify only to people whom I care about,” she said.