Dhanashree Verma features in a song about toxic relationship

Mumbai: Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actress Dhanashree Verma has featured in a song that explores the theme of a toxic relationship.

The song, “Dekha ji Dekha Maine,” which reflects on emotional struggles and the complexities of love, comes at a time when Dhanashree is facing a rough patch in her personal life. The music video, which stars Verma alongside Ishwak Singh, provides a raw and unfiltered portrayal of a toxic relationship unraveling.

Set against the backdrop of Jaipur’s outskirts, the song, composed by Jaani, captures a world where love and anger collide, blurring the boundaries between affection and turmoil. Speaking about the song, Dhanshree shared, “This was one of the most emotionally charged performances I’ve been a part of. Every actor always wants to showcase their ability while playing such a character, and this one demanded a certain level of intensity when it came to performance. It has been a pleasure to shoot with the T-Series team, and everyone has put in tremendous effort. I hope it resonates just as deeply with the audience.”

Composer and lyricist Jaani added, “With Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, we wanted to portray the emotional chaos that erupts when love takes a dangerous turn. The music and lyrics capture that storm of emotions. I’m grateful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for consistently supporting stories that go beyond the surface and leave a lasting impact.”

Directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine” features Jyoti Nooran’s powerful vocals and Bunny’s intense music. The music video was released today on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, on Dhanashree’s personal front, the actress and Yuzvendra Chahal have reportedly finalized their divorce, with Chahal agreeing to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to his ex-wife.

Additionally, it is reported that the Bombay High Court has expedited their divorce-by-mutual consent petition. Justice Madhav Jamdar instructed the Bandra family court to finalize the divorce proceedings by March 20, as Yuzvendra will be unavailable after March 21 due to his commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL).