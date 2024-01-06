Dhanbad- Chandrapura passenger train to restart services after 7 yrs

Dhanbad: The Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train will be up and running on the tracks again from January 10 after nearly seven years, an official said on Saturday.

Amresh Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager of Dhanbad Rail Division, told reporters that the authorities have approved restarting the train services from January 10.

Also Read Jharkhand: Maoists burn 4 vehicles at railway construction site in Hazaribagh

The Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train, which connects Dhanbad and Bokaro districts, will run six days in a week, he said.

The railways had suspended the train services on June 15, 2017 on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), following a risk of fire under the tracks on the route.

It had suspended a total of 26 passenger and express trains on the route.

However, in 2019, the track was opened for movement again and almost all suspended trains were restored, excluding the Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train, officials said.

“Finally, our efforts to restart operations of the Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train yielded results,” Dhanbad Sadar MLA Raj Sinha said.