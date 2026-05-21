Dharmasthala case: SIT, forensic team revisit forest area linked to human skull case

Mangaluru: Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations that bodies related to criminal cases were secretly buried within the limits of Dharmasthala visited the Banglegudde forest area near the Netravathi River on Thursday along with forensic experts as part of the ongoing investigation.

The development comes amid intensified scrutiny over claims surrounding the alleged recovery of human skulls and skeletal remains from forest regions near Dharmasthala.

According to sources, the SIT team revisited the spot to verify additional forensic details and gather supplementary evidence connected to the investigation.

Earlier, visuals showing complainant witness Chinna CN, also known as Chinnayya, allegedly retrieving a human skull from the forest had gone viral on social media. However, during questioning before investigators, Chinna admitted that he had not personally dug out the skull from beneath the ground.

The SIT has also recorded the statement of one Pradeep Kulal, who alleged filming the video showing the recovery of the skull. Officials on Thursday, May 21, reportedly took him along with the forensic and SIT teams into the forest area as part of the spot inspection.

Sources said investigators are attempting to cross-check several aspects that surfaced during the probe and verify the exact location connected to the alleged recovery of the skull. Additional forensic documentation and site verification were also said to be part of Thursday’s exercise.

“The investigation is throwing up several new aspects. Certain findings need to be scientifically reconfirmed and documented properly. Additional verification linked to the location where the skull was allegedly found is necessary,” sources associated with the investigation said.

Eyewitnesses stated that SIT and forensic officials entered the forest area around 2.30 pm and remained inside till late evening. Officials were reportedly carrying torches and other equipment required for an extended field inspection inside the dense forest terrain.

The case has drawn significant public attention in Karnataka following allegations that multiple skeletal remains, including skulls and bones, were discovered in the forest area connected to the complaint. However, officials have not yet issued any final statement regarding the authenticity or forensic conclusions related to the recovered remains.

The SIT investigation is currently continuing under tight security and close monitoring.