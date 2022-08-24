D***heads can’t deter me: Raja Singh’s lawyer on receiving death threats

Hyderabad: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh’s lawyer, Karuna Sagar Kashimshetty, on Wednesday claimed that he received multiple death threats for taking up Raja Singh’s case, and stated, “the threats of ‘d***heads’ can’t deter me from practising my profession”.

“Received about 3 calls threatening to kill me for taking up Raja Singh’s case since yesterday night… It’s my profession &threats of dick heads can’t deter me from practising my profession…” tweeted the lawyer.

MLA Raja Singh was granted bail on Tuesday after the defence counsel moved a petition before the Nampally court raising several irregularities in the procedure of the MLA’s arrest. The lawyer argued that the Hyderabad police did not comply with the Supreme Court’s guidelines during Singh’s arrest.

Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday morning by the south zone police for making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released late on the night of August 22 on YouTube. Some protestors who turned up in the court were also lathi-charged by the police personnel.

In the video, Raja Singh abused stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui and his mother two days after the comedian’s show was held in Hyderabad.

The video was uploaded on Shree Ram Channel Telangana (now made private). Singh in fact repeated some of the things that now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said on TV recently, which became an international row after Muslim countries condemned it.