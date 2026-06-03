‘Dhee’ fame Pandu Master injured in accident near Visakhapatnam

The popular choreographer suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a chicken transport vehicle near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:41 am IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 10:50 am IST
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‘Dhee’ fame Pandu Master injured in accident near Visakhapatnam.

Hyderabad: Popular choreographer and television personality Pandu Master sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district.

Pandu is a popular choreographer, dancer, and actor widely known for his high-energy performances on the Telugu dance reality show Dhee.

According to preliminary information, Pandu Master was hit by a chicken transport vehicle while travelling through the area. The accident occurred when he was returning home after attending an event.

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He reportedly suffered severe injuries to his legs in the collision and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, though doctors are closely monitoring his injuries.

Probe into accident

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and registered a case. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collision.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:41 am IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 10:50 am IST

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