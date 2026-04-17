Videos: Dhoni’s arrival sparks madness at Hyderabad airport

His wife, Sakshi Dhoni, even shared glimpses of the lively scenes at Hyderabad airport, capturing the excitement among fans.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 11:55 am IST
MS Dhoni at Hyderabad airport
MS Dhoni at Hyderabad airport (Instagram)

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni sent fans into a frenzy as he arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here on Thursday ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ upcoming clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The excitement was hard to contain, with hundreds of fans gathering to catch a glimpse of the CSK icon.

Dhoni’s grand welcome in Hyderabad

Dhoni received a heartwarming and energetic welcome upon landing in the city. The atmosphere felt nothing short of a celebration, as fans cheered loudly and tried to catch a glimpse of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter. With tight security in place, Dhoni, along with his family, was safely escorted out of the airport.

His wife, Sakshi Dhoni, even shared glimpses of the lively scenes, capturing the excitement among fans.

Subhan Bakery

Comeback hopes rise

Dhoni’s arrival has sparked fresh hopes among fans about his return to the field. He has been sidelined since the start of the IPL 2026 season due to a groin injury and has missed the first five matches.

This is also his first time travelling for a game this season, after joining the CSK squad that flew from Chennai to Hyderabad. While reports suggest he is recovering well, there is still no official confirmation on whether he will play the upcoming match.

CSK vs SRH match details

The much-awaited clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled as follows:

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
  • Streaming: JioHotstar

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see if Dhoni makes his much-anticipated comeback in this match. However, for now, it remains uncertain as there has been no official update from the team.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 11:55 am IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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