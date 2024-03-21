Dhoni’s legacy as CSK’s leader shines bright, akin to a supernova: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan lavished praise on MS Dhoni as the legendary cricketer handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of the IPL 2024.

The franchise (CSK) on Thursday announced that the right-handed opening batter Ruturaj will be the new captain of CSK ahead of their 2024 season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Reacting to the news, Pathan took to X to share his views.

“In the ever-expanding galaxy of cricket, MS Dhoni’s legacy as CSK’s leader shines bright, akin to a supernova, illuminating the path for the franchise with unparalleled brilliance and allure. His leadership will be remembered for decades to come. Good luck Ruturaj for your new responsibility as a CSK leader,” Pathan wrote.

This will only be just the second time Dhoni won’t start an IPL season as skipper of CSK, after Ravindra Jadeja had been the captain in IPL 2022, only for him to be replaced mid-way by the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.