Dhoolpet police seizes 32 kgs of ganja worth Rs 16L, arrests 1

Hyderabad: The Dhoolpet Excise police seized 32 kg of ganja, valued at an estimated Rs 16 lakh, while it was being transported from Odisha to Hyderabad, and arrested a man in connection with the case.

The accused, Saketh Babu, was allegedly carrying the contraband on a scooter to Mangar Basti when a team led by Inspectors Praveen Kumar and Viplav Reddy intercepted him. The police seized the ganja and the scooter used for its transportation.

Mangar Basti, also known as Mang Garodi Samaj Colony, near Afzal Sagar, has been a focus of repeated anti-drug operations by Hyderabad police. The locality has come under scrutiny over the alleged sale of ganja and other intoxicating substances, prompting enforcement drives to identify local sellers and curb the drug trade.

According to CI Praveen Kumar, cases have also been registered against Avjit Kumble, Rahul Kumble, Devidas and Sanjay in connection with the seizure. The role of the other persons named in the case is being examined.

The arrested person, along with the seized ganja, was produced before a court, the CI said.