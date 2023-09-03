Dhupguri bypolls: BJP lodges complaint against Abhishek Banerjee for violating poll code

Till the time, the report was filed there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress in the matter.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd September 2023 8:17 pm IST
Trinamool Congress's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (ANI PHOTO )

Kolkata: The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Sunday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee of violating the model code of conduct in force for the September 5 Dhupguri assembly seat bypolls.

In a letter to the Chief Election Officer, the BJP has claimed that Banerjee, at an election campaign rally at Dhupguri on Saturday, had made a promise of converting the constituency into a separate sub-division within the next three months.

It also submitted to the CEO’s office a video of Banerjee’s speech at the said campaign rally as supporting evidence to their complaint.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘PM’s face will be…’: Mamata Banerjee on INDIA’s Prime Ministerial candidate

In the same letter, the BJP has also complained about their ordinary party workers being heckled by the ruling party activists at Dhupguri over the bypolls with the inspector-on-charge of Dhupguri being silent in the matter.

Till the time, the report was filed there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress in the matter.

The by-elections in Dhupguri had been necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy recently.

The seat is set for a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool, Congress-backed CPI-M, and BJP this time.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd September 2023 8:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button