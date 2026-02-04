Hyderabad: In the last 48 hours, social media has been flooded with posts claiming that Salman Khan is part of Dhurandhar 2. A photo allegedly showing the superstar on the film’s set began circulating online, with captions saying he plays a powerful character named “Bade Sahab.”

Fans were quick to celebrate, and the image went viral within hours.

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, the film has already created strong buzz thanks to its darker tone and espionage-heavy storyline, following the success of the first part.

Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Really in the Film?

Here’s the key truth: there is no official confirmation that Salman Khan is part of Dhurandhar 2.

No announcement has been made by the makers, the production house, or Salman Khan himself. Industry insiders and official social media handles are also completely silent on the matter.

Most of the visuals circulating online are believed to be AI-generated or digitally edited. Some creators who shared the images have openly admitted that they were made as fan concepts or speculation, not real on-set photos.

Why Fans Should Be Careful

While the image looks convincing at first glance, there is no verified proof linking Salman Khan to the film. In today’s AI-driven social media space, realistic-looking fake visuals can spread very fast.

For now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is building excitement based on its confirmed cast and official promotions.