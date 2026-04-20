Will there be Dhurandhar 3? Rakesh Bedi finally answers

Hyderabad: The Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has become one of the biggest box office successes in recent times. The first film, released in December 2025, earned around Rs 1,300 crore globally. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026, broke several records, becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs. 1,100 crore domestically and has collected over Rs. 1,700 crore worldwide. Even in its fourth week, the sequel continues to hold its ground at the box office against new releases like Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla.

Fans Curious About Dhurandhar 3

With both films achieving massive success, audiences are now curious about a possible third installment. The post-credit scenes in Dhurandhar 2 added to the speculation, raising questions about what happens next for Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, and Yalina. Fans have flooded social media with demands for more of the spy thriller franchise.

Rakesh Bedi on His Character and Part 3

Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali, a politician from Pakistan, revealed to be an Indian spy, recently shared his thoughts with Zoom. He said, “I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”

Bedi’s character also became a fan favorite, thanks to the viral dialogue ‘Bachcha hai tu mera’. He said, “Every person I meet asks me to say it. Even if they don’t resemble my child, I still say it.” Reflecting on the twist reveal in Dhurandhar 2, he added, “It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene. We knew it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience’s perspective to see Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed.”

Star Cast and Story

The films feature a strong ensemble including Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Set in early 2000s Pakistan, the story follows Hamza, an Indian spy, as he dismantles gangs in Lyari. The sequel delves into Hamza’s backstory while keeping audiences hooked with suspense and high stakes.

While Ranveer Singh’s story may have concluded, the Dhurandhar brand remains open for future instalments with different actors. Fans continue to hope for more, proving that the franchise’s success is not just in numbers but in the hearts of its audience.