Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, has become a historic success at the Indian box office. After completing eight full weeks in theatres, the film crossed the Rs. 1000 crore gross mark in India, making it the first Bollywood movie to achieve this milestone.

Despite facing strong competition from Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which had a massive Rs. 193 crore extended opening weekend, Dhurandhar continued its impressive run. The film faced a small dip in collections on day 50, earning around Rs. 55 lakh, but bounced back quickly. By day 53, it had crossed Rs. 1000 crore gross in India, making it only the fourth Indian film to do so.

A Unique Achievement

What makes Dhurandhar’s success even more remarkable is that it is the only single-language Indian film to cross Rs. 1000 crore. The previous films in this list were released in multiple languages, making Dhurandhar’s achievement stand out. With a strong and engaging narrative, the film proved that a single-language film can achieve massive success.

Other Movies That Crossed Rs. 1000 Crore in India

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion : Rs. 1417 crore

Rs. 1417 crore KGF: Chapter 2 : Rs. 1001 crore

Rs. 1001 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule : Rs. 1471.10 crore

Upcoming Sequel

The makers of Dhurandhar are already preparing for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release on March 19, 2026. The film will feature Arjun Rampal reprising his role as Major Iqbal, the antagonist. The digital premiere of Dhurandhar will be on Netflix India on January 30, 2026, further increasing its reach before the sequel’s release.