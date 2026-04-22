Dhurandhar’s next theatrical treat? BTS film hits screens soon

Hyderabad: After breaking box office records, Aditya Dhar’s action-packed duology, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to make history once again. In a first for Indian cinema, the makers are planning to release a full-length behind-the-scenes (BTS) film in theatres.

The BTS feature will include stunt sequences, candid set moments, and cast interviews. The report from Hindustan Times states that the craze for Dhurandhar is so immense that even the making of the film is being turned into a spectacle. The BTS film will release in the last quarter of 2026, and later it will stream on OTT platforms where the duology is available.

Why the Cast is Silent

Major stars, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and director Aditya Dhar, have avoided media interactions. Sources reveal that their first interviews will be part of the BTS feature. The makers are also taking care to prevent leaks, ensuring that no behind-the-scenes videos appear online before the theatrical release.

Fans Get a Special Treat

The making-of film will show high-voltage action shoots, advanced camera work, and the hard work of the crew. Fans will experience the process of filmmaking on the big screen, which is different from watching BTS videos on phones. This move strengthens the emotional connection between the audience and the film while boosting the franchise’s ongoing hype.

Box Office Success

The first film, Dhurandhar, earned over Rs 800 crore domestically. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, crossed Rs 1,100 crore domestically, making it the first Indian movie to achieve this milestone. Globally, the duology has earned over Rs 1,700 crore. The films feature Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others.

By turning the making of a blockbuster into a theatrical experience, Aditya Dhar is creating a new trend in Indian cinema. Fans will now not only enjoy the story but also witness the effort, creativity, and technical expertise that went into creating the Dhurandhar universe. This experiment could inspire other big films to follow the same path.