Dhurandhar nears Rs 1,000 cr club; List of all 8 films in it

Hyderabad: The Rs. 1,000 crore club in Indian cinema is still waiting for its first 2025 entry. 2025 so far did not achieve this feat, not even a single film collected Rs. 1,000 crore in 2025. But Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is likely to cross soon.

On Day 19 (Tuesday, December 23, 2025), Dhurandhar earned Rs. 20.48 crore net in India, pushing the total to Rs. 619.30 crore net, with India gross reported around Rs. 707.25 crore.

Worldwide estimates in the same report place the film at roughly Rs. 905 crore after 19 days, helped by overseas collections of about $22 million.

The film has already made history by becoming the first Indian movie to collect Rs. 20 crore or more for 17 consecutive days, a consistency even Dangal and RRR could not match. It has also delivered a massive third-week run, crossing Rs. 129 crore in just five days of Week 3, which is being reported as an all-time record.

Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

1,000 Crore Club Movies

1. Dangal: Rs. 2,024 crore

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Rs. 1,810.60 cr

3. Pushpa 2: The Rule: Rs. 1,642 crore

4. RRR: Rs. 1,387 crore

5. KGF: Chapter 2: Rs. 1,275 crore

6. Jawan: Rs. 1,148.32 crore

7. Pathaan: Rs. 1,050 crore

8. Kalki 2898 AD: Rs. 1,100 crore

Which industry dominates the club?

