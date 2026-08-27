Mumbai: Celebrities often find themselves at the receiving end of social media trolling when it comes to matters of faith and religion. From temple visits to festive celebrations, public figures are frequently subjected to unsolicited opinions and criticism over their personal beliefs. Bigg Boss 15 fame and popular singer Afsana Khan is the latest celebrity to face the wrath of online trolls after she shared pictures of herself performing Rudrabhishek with her husband, Saaj aka Sajan Sharma.

Afsana Khan performs Rudrabhishek with husband Saaj

Afsana recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in which she can be seen performing Rudrabhishek of a Shivling with her husband Saaj. The singer appeared deeply immersed in devotion during the ritual. Sharing the pictures, Afsana wrote, “My strength is my Mahadev.”

While several fans and celebrities showered love on the couple and appreciated Afsana’s devotion, some social media users chose to criticise the singer over her religious beliefs.

Afsana Khan faces backlash over her religious beliefs

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, a section of users began trolling Afsana and her husband. Some even went on to question her upbringing and drag her parents into the controversy.

One user wrote, “If she is not true to her own religion, how can she be true to someone else’s?” Another comment read, “Change your name and religion.”

Some users also made offensive remarks about Afsana’s mother and questioned the couple’s respective faiths. The singer, however, appeared unfazed by the criticism and has not reacted to this yet.

For the unversed, Afsana Khan comes from a Muslim family in Punjab. Her late father, Sheera Khan, was a Punjabi singer, while her brother Khuda Baksh is also a known name in the music industry.

Afsana married Punjabi singer and music producer Saaj, whose real name is Sajan Sharma, in 2022. The couple belong to different religious backgrounds.

Despite coming from a Muslim family, Afsana has openly expressed her faith in Hindu religious traditions as well. Earlier this year, in July, she visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with her husband, where the couple sought blessings.

More about Afsana Khan

Afsana has established herself as one of the popular voices in the Punjabi music industry. She shot to widespread fame with the hit song ‘Titliaan’, which became a major chartbuster and introduced her voice to audiences across the country. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss 15.

More recently, she grabbed attention with the song ‘Tere Naal Nachna’ from the film Dhurandhar. The singer’s powerful vocals and energetic tracks have earned her a strong fan following.