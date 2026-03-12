‘Dhurandhar’ to re-release in theatres worldwide

Mumbai: A week before “Dhurandhar 2” hits the big screen, its makers on Thursday announced that they are re-releasing the first part in cinema halls worldwide.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, featuring Ranveer Singh, released on December 5 and attained humongous success. The film amassed Rs 1,300 crore globally, with Rs 1,000 crore of the total originating from the Indian market.

Jio Studios and B62 Studios are bringing the global blockbuster “Dhurandhar” back to the big screen in a rare and exciting theatrical re-release across approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas, beginning March 13, a press release said.

In North America alone, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens, signalling the extraordinary anticipation for the next chapter, it read.

The second part, titled “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”, is set to release in theatres on March 19, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.

While the first part was only available in Hindi, the sequel will expand its reach with dubbed versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers of “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” are hosting exclusive premiere screenings in the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release.

These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, enhanced projection and luxury seating, formats typically reserved for major Hollywood event films, the press release read.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, “Dhurandhar” revolved around covert intelligence operations in the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel will chart the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are returning for the second part.

The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.