Mumbai: Flipperachi, a Bahraini rapper whose real name is Hussam Aseem, became very popular in India after his song FA9LA went viral. The song, released in 2024, was featured in the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar. In the movie, Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rahman Dakait, dances to the track, which quickly went viral on social media. Fans started recreating the dance steps, making the song even more famous.

Flipperachi India Tour Plans

Flipperachi, overwhelmed by the love he received from India, confirmed he will be touring the country soon. He said, “There’s definitely a tour in the works, and we’re working on the dates. I’ll be announcing performance dates soon.” Fans are excited to see him perform live.

Impact of FA9LA in Dhurandhar

While FA9LA was originally a fun party track, it took on a darker vibe when used in Dhurandhar. The song’s edgy production matched the dramatic scene where Akshaye Khanna’s character makes his entrance. Flipperachi said he was excited to see his song in the movie and felt it was a special moment.

Future Collaborations

Flipperachi sees great potential in India’s hip-hop scene. He mentioned that he would love to work with artists like Badshah and Param, hinting that he might already be working on some collaborations.

Flipperachi explained that FA9LA is Bahraini slang meaning “turn-up,” “letting loose,” and “having fun.” The song’s energy and catchy beats helped connect him with Indian fans.

Flipperachi is also looking forward to trying authentic Indian food during his tour. He said, “I’m very excited to have Indian food in India!” Fans can expect more music and performances from him soon.