Diamond jewelry, cash stolen from Vishwak Sen’s house in Film Nagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a robbery took place at the residence of Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen. The news surfaced after his father, Karate Raju, approached the police and filed a complaint regarding the theft.

As per reports, the burglary occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at Vishwak Sen’s Film Nagar residence. The thief managed to escape with valuables, including a diamond ring, jewelry, and Rs 2.2 lakh cash. At the time of the incident, the actor was not present at home.

The crime came to light when Karate Raju stepped out for his morning walk and discovered the robbery. CCTV footage reportedly revealed that the thief entered the premises at around 5:50 AM and made his way to the third floor. The police have launched a thorough investigation to track down the culprit.

On the professional front, Vishwak Sen is currently busy shooting for Funky, directed by Anudeep KV, with Sithara Entertainments backing the project. Further updates on the robbery case are awaited.