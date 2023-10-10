Did actor Vivian Dsena change name after converting to Islam?

Mumbai: Vivian Dsena, who is best known for his acting skills, is also considered among the top handsome hunks in the TV world. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and his fans are curious to know when the Madhubala actor will start shooting for his new project. From Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to Sirf Tum, Vivian appeared in several popular soap operas.

The actor hit the headlines last year for secretly marrying his Egyptian girlfriend, Nouran Aly. Nouran who is a journalist by profession married Vivian in Egypt and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Layan. Vivian even confirmed accepting Islam.

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly (Instagram)

Why did not Vivian change his name after embracing Islam?

During his recent ‘AskVD’ session on Instagram, Vivian was asked by a fan to reveal his own Islamic name to which actor replied that he would like to meet the person who told his fan that it is mandatory to change name after following Islam. “After converting to Islam apny apna islamic name kia rkha hy,” asked the fan. To this Vivian replied, “I would like to meet the person who told you that it’s mandatory for me to change my name after embracing Islam.”

Meaning of His Daughter Name ‘Layan’

Vivian Dsena also recently revealed the meaning of his daughter’s name after a fan asked him. Replying to the fan’s question, Vivian shared that Layan is an Arabic name which means ‘prosperity, soft and gentle’.

Vivian Dsena started following Islam sice 2019. For the unversed, he was first married to Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013 but the couple separated in 2016 due to incompatibility and formally got divorced in 2021.