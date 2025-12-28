Did Aishwarya, Katrina, Vivek attend Salman Khan’s bash, fact check

Hyderabad: Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27 and marked the milestone with a special celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, often referred to as Arpita Farms. The party was not a huge public event, instead it stayed private and personal, with close friends and family gathering for the evening. Videos and photos from the celebration showed Salman cutting cake, greeting guests, and enjoying the moment in a relaxed mood.

Several celebrities were reported and spotted as part of Salman’s close circle at the party. These included MS Dhoni with his family, Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi and others. Salman’s family members also joined the celebration, including his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, along with his siblings and relatives.

Viral Picture with Surprise Guests

While real videos from the party were still trending, a viral image began spreading across social media. The picture showed Salman cutting his birthday cake, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Arijit Singh seemingly standing beside him.

The image quickly shocked many fans, mainly because Salman’s past connections with some of these names have often been discussed online. Netizens shared the photo widely and questioned if such a rare moment really happened at his 60th birthday bash.

Truth Behind the Viral Image

The viral picture is not real. Multiple reports and online reactions have pointed out that the photo appears to be AI-generated. One detail raised immediate suspicion, a blackbuck can be spotted in the image, which makes the scene look unrealistic. There is no verified evidence that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal or Arijit Singh attended Salman’s party in Panvel.

Katrina Kaif did wish Salman publicly on social media and called him a “super human,” but there is no sign she was present at the farmhouse celebration.

Salman’s 60th birthday created major excitement online, with fans sharing edits, throwback clips and tributes. Salman shared the teaser of his upcoming film “Battle of Galwan,” directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and is slated to release on April 17, 2026.