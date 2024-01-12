Did Cristiano Ronaldo buy luxury villa in Dubai?

Jumeirah Bay, also known as Billionaires Island, is renowned for its high concentration of billionaires per square km, surpassing any other UAE location.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th January 2024 7:20 pm IST
Did Cristiano Ronaldo buy luxury villa in Dubai?
Jumeirah Bay Island in Dubai (Photo: LinkedIn)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world-renowned football superstar, has reportedly purchased a luxurious villa in Dubai, but his representative denied the claims to a news daily.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to Bloomberg, the 38-year-old has bought a villa on Jumeirah Bay Island, which is better known as ‘Billionaires Island’.

Although they have not revealed the details about the property, some reports suggest it cost 10 million euros (Rs 1,05,81,22,000).

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Watch: Mother, daughter only passengers on Emirates flight to Switzerland

However, a representative for Ronaldo denied the “rumors” when approached for comment about the purchase by the Sun.

This week, Ronaldo and Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez were seen walking around Dubai International Financial Center and dining at a restaurant there.

In January 2023, he moved to Riyadh after joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football team. 

Jumeirah Bay Island

Jumeirah Bay, also known as Billionaires Island, is renowned for its high concentration of billionaires per square km, surpassing any other UAE location.

It is home to a diverse group of wealthy individuals, including Saudis, Israelis, Indians, and Russians.

The gated community island boasts fine dining restaurants, a yacht club, and a beach resort, with direct views of the sea and the Burj Khalifa building.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th January 2024 7:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button