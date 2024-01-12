Did Cristiano Ronaldo buy luxury villa in Dubai?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world-renowned football superstar, has reportedly purchased a luxurious villa in Dubai, but his representative denied the claims to a news daily.

According to Bloomberg, the 38-year-old has bought a villa on Jumeirah Bay Island, which is better known as ‘Billionaires Island’.

Although they have not revealed the details about the property, some reports suggest it cost 10 million euros (Rs 1,05,81,22,000).

However, a representative for Ronaldo denied the “rumors” when approached for comment about the purchase by the Sun.

This week, Ronaldo and Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez were seen walking around Dubai International Financial Center and dining at a restaurant there.

In January 2023, he moved to Riyadh after joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football team.

Jumeirah Bay Island

Jumeirah Bay, also known as Billionaires Island, is renowned for its high concentration of billionaires per square km, surpassing any other UAE location.

It is home to a diverse group of wealthy individuals, including Saudis, Israelis, Indians, and Russians.

The gated community island boasts fine dining restaurants, a yacht club, and a beach resort, with direct views of the sea and the Burj Khalifa building.