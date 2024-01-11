Watch: Mother, daughter only passengers on Emirates flight to Switzerland

In a surprising instance, a mother and daughter were the only passengers in the economic class cabin of an Emirates flight while travelling for a Christmas holiday.

The 25-year-old Zoe Doyle was travelling with her 59-year-old mother Kimmy Chedel on December 25 from Seychelles to Switzerland with a layover in Dubai, the Independent reported.

Taking to TikTok, Doyle shared a video of empty seats and captioned it saying, “Merry Christmas from the only ladies flying Emirates today.”

The video shows a mother attempting to wear Emirates cabin staff’s headgear, while her daughter dances and creates snow angels on the aircraft floor.

Doyle also shared her flight experience, engaging with flight attendants and filming videos with them.

“We had no idea we were the only ones. There were four others, I think, that were in first class but they were totally separate from us, so we were basically the only ones,” Stuff quoted Doyle.

She added, “Because it was monsoon season in Seychelles, as well as being Christmas Day, it just meant no one was flying, I guess.”

In a similar instance in April 2023, a UK-based man discovered he was the only passenger on a flight from Northern Ireland to Portugal.