Burj Khalifa might lose world’s tallest building record; here’s why

The building was designed as the main attraction in a Dubai development aiming to transition from oil dependency to a business, tourism, and luxury economy.

Burj Khalifa in Dubai (left) and Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia (Photo: GWR)

The iconic Burj Khalifa may lose its title as the world’s tallest building to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower, which is expected to surpass its height upon completion, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, built 14 years ago, became the world’s tallest building at 828 meters (2,716 feet 6 inch) setting numerous records and becoming a global phenomenon.

The construction on the Burj began on December 6, 2004, and was officially opened on December 4, 2010.

However, there are reports that an upcoming Jeddah Tower, set to cost 1.23 billion dollars (Rs 1,02,13,12,66,500), will take the title of taller from Burj Khalifa.

Jeddah Tower, also known as Kingdom Tower, is reportedly going to be over 1,000 meter (1 kilometer; 3,281 feet) tall and will serve as the centrepiece of the Jeddah Economic City development.

The Jeddah Economic Company (JEC) building project will be a mixture of luxury housing, office space, serviced apartments, and luxury condominiums.

As per GWR, it also houses the world’s highest observatory, but the University of Tokyo Atacama Observatory currently holds the record at 5,640 meters.

The construction of Jeddah Tower resumed in September 2023 after five years of inactivity, but no definitive completion timeline has been announced.

