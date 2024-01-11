Dubai named world’s best destination in 2024

Dubai has been ranked as the most popular destination in the world for holidaymakers in 2024, according to Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Known for its modern culture with history, and adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment, Dubai retained the title for the third year in a row.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council took to X to share the news.

He said, “Dubai has once again secured the top spot as the No.1 global destination in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, making it the first city to achieve this recognition for three consecutive years in a row.”

“Dubai’s accomplishments in the tourism sector, once thought to be an unattainable dream, is now a tangible reality thanks to the visionary leadership of @HHShkMohd.”

“It was only last year that @HHShkMohd outlined ambitious goals for Dubai’s tourism sector within the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, setting sights on positioning Dubai among the top 3 global economic cities and tourist destinations.”

— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 9, 2024

The winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings provided by millions of travellers from all over the world.

The study analyzed data from traveller reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor from October 2022 to September 2023 over 12 months.

The city, followed by Bali and London, dominated the top 10 rankings, with Europe and Asia dominating the majority.

20 Most popular travel destinations in 2024