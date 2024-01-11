Dubai named world’s best destination in 2024

Known for its modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment, Dubai retained the title for the third year in a row.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 10:28 am IST
Dubai named world’s best destination in 2024
Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai (Photo: Twitter)

Dubai has been ranked as the most popular destination in the world for holidaymakers in 2024, according to Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Known for its modern culture with history, and adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment, Dubai retained the title for the third year in a row.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council took to to share the news.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Burj Khalifa might lose world’s tallest building record; here’s why

He said, “Dubai has once again secured the top spot as the No.1 global destination in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, making it the first city to achieve this recognition for three consecutive years in a row.”

“Dubai’s accomplishments in the tourism sector, once thought to be an unattainable dream, is now a tangible reality thanks to the visionary leadership of @HHShkMohd.”

“It was only last year that @HHShkMohd  outlined ambitious goals for Dubai’s tourism sector within the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, setting sights on positioning Dubai among the top 3 global economic cities and tourist destinations.”

The winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings provided by millions of travellers from all over the world.

The study analyzed data from traveller reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor from October 2022 to September 2023 over 12 months.

The city, followed by Bali and London, dominated the top 10 rankings, with Europe and Asia dominating the majority.

  1. Dubai, UAE
  2. Bali, Indonesia
  3. London, UK
  4. Hanoi, Vietnam
  5. Rome, Italy
  6. Paris, France
  7. Cancun, Mexico
  8. Marrakech, Morocco
  9. Crete, Greece
  10. Hoi An, Vietnam
  11. New Delhi, India
  12. Istanbul, Turkey
  13. Cusco, Peru
  14. Barcelona, Spain
  15. Bangkok, Thailand
  16. Dominican Republic
  17. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
  18. Phuket, Thailand
  19. Hurghada, Egypt
  20. Madrid, Spain

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 10:28 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button