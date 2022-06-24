Did Election Commission help BJP in UP polls? Saket Gokhale shares RTI reply

New Delhi: In the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath not only retained power but become the first sitting UP chief minister to return to power since 1985.

However, after the victory, many allegations have been level against the saffron party. One among them is Election Commission has helped BJP in winning the polls.

National spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale on Friday tweeted an RTI reply received from the commission and wrote, “how election commission helped BJP in UP elections”.

The reason behind his allegation is the interviews of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath which were telecast on ANI on February 9 and 14 respectively.

As the elections in Uttar Pradesh began on February 10 and continued till March 7, he sought a reply from Election Commission on whether permission was given for the interviews.

Replying to the question, whether the Election Commission of India approved the broadcast of interviews of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath during the silence period on February 9 and polling day on February 14, the commission wrote, ‘No’.

In another tweet, he wrote that ECI did not take any action earlier and now after it admits that permission was not taken for the interviews.

Commenting on the RTI reply date, he wrote, “Funnily, the reply is dated 15th March but I was sent a copy only yesterday i.e. on 24th June. Why? To create an inordinate delay so that the matter can safely be buried.”

Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results

In the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, NDA won 273 seats whereas, SP+ bagged 125 seats. Five seats were won by others.

Although NDA has managed to form government in the State, the number of seats of the alliance was reduced by 52 as it had won 325 seats in 2017.

The performance of the SP+ alliance improved a lot as the number of assembly seats won by the alliance increased by 71 when compared to seats won by the alliance in 2017.