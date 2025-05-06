Did Hania Aamir make a new Instagram for Indian fans?

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has a huge fan following in India. But after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government blocked Instagram accounts of many Pakistani celebrities, including hers. This move changed a lot for Hania online.

Big Drop in Likes and Views

Before the ban, Hania’s Instagram posts used to get over 950K likes and thousands of comments. But after the ban, her recent posts are getting only around 85K likes. Her reach dropped by almost 90%, and many believe it’s because she lost her Indian audience.

A New Account? Fans React

Soon, a new Instagram account named ‘naaamtousunahogaa’ appeared, and it was visible to Indian users. It was followed by Hania’s official account, so many people thought she made this new one for Indian fans. Some appreciated her effort, but many others trolled her. They called her “desperate” and said she had no self-respect.

Hania’s Team Clears the Air

After all the drama, Hania’s team said it was just a misunderstanding.

“Her private account was deleted by Instagram, so she created a new one. It wasn’t meant for Indian fans. It wasn’t even set to private yet, that’s why people saw it,” the team explained.

They also said Hania wasn’t trying to get work in India and that people were misunderstanding her intentions.

Even with the ban, Indian fans found a way to reach her. Many used VPNs to see her posts. One fan said, “I got VPN just for you,” and Hania sweetly replied, “Ro doongi (I’ll cry)”.