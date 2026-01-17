It has been over five years since Sana Khan walked away from the glitz and glamour of the film industry, yet curiosity around her sudden decision refuses to fade. Fans and media alike have continued to speculate about what truly prompted her dramatic exit at the peak of her career.

Now, Sana has once again broken her silence, addressing the whispers and rumours that followed her life-changing move, and offering clarity on the deeply personal reasons behind choosing a completely different path.

Once known for her glamorous screen presence and her stint on Bigg Boss, Sana surprised fans in 2020 when she announced she was quitting showbiz to embrace a more spiritual and simple life.

Ever since, social media has buzzed with speculation. Some even claimed that her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, had “brainwashed” her into leaving Bollywood and adopting a religious lifestyle. But Sana is now setting the record straight firmly and fearlessly.

In a recent candid conversation with Rashami Desai, Sana dismissed these claims with calm confidence. She explained that her decision was deeply personal. “I wanted peace,” she shared, adding that no one can force or control another person’s mind. According to her, she had everything many people dream of fame, money, recognition yet something still felt missing inside. She realized she was searching for inner satisfaction, not applause.

Sana clarified that her husband did support her during her transformation, but the choice was always hers. “Guidance is different from force,” she said, shutting down the idea that she was pressured into changing her life.

She also opened up about her quiet wedding in 2020, which was kept private with only close family aware. Today, Sana is a mother of two and focuses on family life, charity work, and faith. While she no longer walks red carpets, she seems content walking a path she chose herself.

Sana and Anas are dotting parents two boys, Saiyad Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.