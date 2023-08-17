Did Kareena Kapoor convert to Islam after marriage? Find out here

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been the epitome of love and resilience in Bollywood. Their journey, which began on the set of “Tashan,” blossomed into a strong bond that was not without controversy. Despite the obstacles, the couple’s love prevailed, culminating in their lavish wedding on October 16, 2012.

Accepting Love Without Religious Barriers:

Saif Ali Khan dismissed the idea of religious conversion for marriage, emphasising the importance of love over religious differences. He expressed gratitude to the Indian government for including this viewpoint in the Special Marriage Act, which aligns with his belief that no one should be forced to change their religion in order to marry their beloved.

In an earlier interview, Saif defended Kareena against false conversion rumours stemming from ‘Love Jihad’ allegations. Instead of focusing on her personal choices, he urged people to recognise her contributions to Indian cinema and society. He clarified that Kareena is still a Hindu and that discussions about religious conversion have no bearing on their lives.

“I would never want her (Kareena) to change her religion. That is the trouble with religion really… it expects conversion. I don’t buy or believe that. I think it’s good that the government, too, has, unless I’m misinformed about the law amended to include it in the Special Marriage Act. If and when we do get married, no one has to change his or her religion.”

Defending Kareena’s Contributions:

Saif praised Kareena for her outstanding contributions to women’s rights and health awareness. He urged the country to honour her as a symbol of modern strength and intelligence.

“People say she has converted. No, she hasn’t. These talks — emotionally, intellectually and socially — do not feature in our lives anywhere. The character, wisdom and intellect of such sources should be considered before taking them seriously. The country should be proud of Kareena’s contribution to cinema and society. She has worked for women’s rights and better health. She should be celebrated as a symbol of a strong, modern individual.”

The love story of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan exemplifies the beauty of acceptance and unity in the face of diversity. Their devotion to one another, despite religious differences, serves as an example of love that transcends societal expectations.