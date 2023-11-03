Did Mohammed Shami leave ‘Sajda’ midway? video triggers row

Mohammed Shami claimed his second five-wicket haul of the ongoing ICC World Cup on Thursday. His 5-18 helped India bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 55, recording one of their biggest wins in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Following his extraordinary performance in the match against Sri Lanka, a video went viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen sitting on the ground as he was exhausted. However, some netizens tried to give it a communal color.
Sharing the video, Sudarshan News’ Suresh Chavhanke wrote, ‘Yeh Kya Karne Ja Raha tha’ (What was he about to do?).
Reacting to his tweet, one netizen wrote, ‘Itni nafrat laate kahan se ho? Kyun hinduon ka naam badnam karte ho subah sham? Kuchh to sharam karo!’
After the video of Mohammed Shami became viral, another person wrote, “Man, he was overwhelmed. He sat down.”
Pakistan media also attempted to give it a communal color
Pakistan media also tried to give it a communal color, claiming that Mohammed Shami left ‘Sajda’ midway to avoid reactions.
Some of the Pakistan netizens also tried to bring religion into cricket by sharing photographs of former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria and Indian bowler Mohammed Shami side by side.
Mohammed Shami helps India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs
In the ICC World Cup match, Mohammed Shami claimed 5-18, and Mohd Siraj 3-18 as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 55 in 19.4 overs for a 302-run victory after superb half-centuries by Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82) helped the hosts post 357/8 in 50 overs.
Following the victory in the match, India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals.
Though India qualified for the semifinals, it is yet to play two matches against South Africa and the Netherlands on November 5 and 12, respectively.