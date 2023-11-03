Did Mohammed Shami leave ‘Sajda’ midway? video triggers row

Mohammed Shami claimed his second five-wicket haul of the ongoing ICC World Cup on Thursday. His 5-18 helped India bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 55, recording one of their biggest wins in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Following his extraordinary performance in the match against Sri Lanka, a video went viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen sitting on the ground as he was exhausted. However, some netizens tried to give it a communal color.

Sharing the video, Sudarshan News’ Suresh Chavhanke wrote, ‘Yeh Kya Karne Ja Raha tha’ (What was he about to do?).

Reacting to his tweet, one netizen wrote, ‘Itni nafrat laate kahan se ho? Kyun hinduon ka naam badnam karte ho subah sham? Kuchh to sharam karo!’

Itni nafrat laate kahan se ho? Kyun hinduon ka naam badnam karte ho subah sham? Kuchh to sharam karo! — Stewie Griffin (@_johnwick007) November 3, 2023

After the video of Mohammed Shami became viral, another person wrote, “Man, he was overwhelmed. He sat down.”

Man, he was overwhelmed. He sat down. — Sai Ram B (@SaiRamSays) November 3, 2023

Pakistan media also attempted to give it a communal color

Pakistan media also tried to give it a communal color, claiming that Mohammed Shami left ‘Sajda’ midway to avoid reactions.

Muhammad Shami was about to perform Sajda after taking wicket but he couldn’t coz of the reaction of some extremists. What a heart breaking sight to see.#INDvsSL #IndiavsSriLanka pic.twitter.com/2ovsrChRUU — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) November 2, 2023

Some of the Pakistan netizens also tried to bring religion into cricket by sharing photographs of former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria and Indian bowler Mohammed Shami side by side.

Left: Danish Kaneria freely observing his religious practice after taking a wicket for Pakistan.



Right: Shami stopping himself from doing Sajda after taking a fifer for India remembering the last backlash. pic.twitter.com/d2QlPVk3NX — Sher Khan (@K4anSh3r) November 2, 2023

Mohammed Shami helps India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs

In the ICC World Cup match, Mohammed Shami claimed 5-18, and Mohd Siraj 3-18 as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 55 in 19.4 overs for a 302-run victory after superb half-centuries by Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82) helped the hosts post 357/8 in 50 overs.

Following the victory in the match, India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals.

Though India qualified for the semifinals, it is yet to play two matches against South Africa and the Netherlands on November 5 and 12, respectively.