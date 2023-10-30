Why are netizens targeting Hasin Jahan after Shami’s World Cup performance?

Few years ago, Hasin Jahan leveled allegations of domestic violence and match-fixing against Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife Hasin Jahan
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami with estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami’s performance in the ICC World Cup match against England is earning praise from netizens. However, some of them are targeting his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

One of them wrote, “Hasin Jahan made allegations against Shami of betting, match-fixing, tying up with Pakistani agents, and domestic violence. She also demanded 10 lakhs per month from Mohammed Shami. But these things do not distract him; he kept breaking the stumps.”

Another user wrote, “Men undergoing matrimonial disputes really need to learn from Shami.”

Following are reactions of some other netizens

Hasin Jahan had leveled allegations against Mohammed Shami

A few years back, Hasin Jahan not only leveled allegations of domestic violence but also hinted at Shami’s involvement in match-fixing. Speaking to the media, the Indian bowler at that time had said, “I can die for my country but never betray.”

A few months back, the court ordered Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 50,000 monthly as maintenance for his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and his daughter.

Indian bowler’s performance against England in World Cup

In yesterday’s ICC World Cup match against England, the Indian bowler became the highest wicket-taker in the match, taking four wickets in seven overs. The Indian pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah led the demolition of England, beating the defending champions by 100 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup match in Lucknow on Sunday.

With this victory, India is at the top with six wins in six matches and has 12 points. England is at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

As Mohammed Shami took the most wickets in the match and helped the team win against the defending champions, some netizens began targeting Hasin Jahan for her earlier allegations.

