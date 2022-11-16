Did Nayanthara lie about her marriage?

Hyderabad: South’s power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been hitting headlines every now and then ever since they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in June this year. 4 months after getting married, they announced the birth of their twins via surrogacy in October which left the couple entangled in controversy.

Several questions were raised about whether the surrogacy laws applicable in India were followed by Nayanthara and Vignesh. And as per Indian law, one should be in a marriage for 6 months before going with surrogacy. Many media reports claimed that the couple had submitted an affidavit which stated that they got married six years ago leading to the closure of the case.

News about the couple opting for surrogacy was chirping all over the industry and now there is another googly to the story, stating that the actress lied about her marital status.

According to a few Telugu entertainment portals, the couple made an investment in a company before they got married. On the legal papers, both of them signed as ‘Mr and Ms’, which caught the eyeballs of everyone on the internet.

Many people are slamming the two for allegedly lying about getting married six years ago, this can also land Nayanthara in the legal tangle again. Reports have it that the Tamil Nadu govt has issued an intense inquiry on the couple’s surrogacy. More details about the same are awaited.