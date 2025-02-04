Did Netflix pay BOMB for Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s wedding video?

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios. The wedding was small and private, attended only by family and close friends.

Is Netflix Releasing the Wedding Video?

Two months later, buzz has it that that Netflix will stream the wedding video on February 14, 2025. If true, this would mean that the wedding video is worth more than Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel, which Netflix reportedly acquired for Rs. 35 crore and wedding documentary rights acquired for Rs. 50 crores.

This raises an interesting comparison—while Thandel, a high-budget film, was sold for Rs. 35 crore, a private wedding video could potentially fetch Rs. 50 crore, showing a shift in audience demand towards personal content of celebrities.

In 2022, actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan released their wedding documentary, Beyond the Fairytale, on Netflix. However, it did not perform well. Many now wonder if Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding documentary will be a success or face similar criticism.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film, Thandel, where he will be seen alongside the talented actress Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie is set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025.