Did Nikki Tamboli just reveal her real relationship status?

Mumbai: Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have sparked breakup rumours after reportedly unfollowing each other and sharing a series of cryptic posts. Nikki has now reacted to the speculation, but her response has only added to the mystery.

The actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi, who questioned her about the rumours surrounding her relationship with Arbaz. Refusing to give a direct answer, Nikki said, “Iska jawab hum nahi dena pasand karenge.”

When a photographer told her, “Sunne mein aaya hai,” Nikki responded, “Abhi bohot sunne mein aayega.” She then diverted the conversation, expressed her love for the paparazzi and added, “Jald hi pata chal jayega.”

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Her cryptic response has left fans wondering whether the couple has actually parted ways or if there is more to the story.

The rumours began after Arbaz posted several emotional notes on Instagram. One read, “Hum chup rahe toh ilzaam lag gaye, bol pade toh rishte toot gaye.” He also shared another post about sleepless nights and being haunted by someone’s face.

Around the same time, Nikki shared a post that read, “My relationship status: I’m single but there’s a man who’s not my man but because of him, there’s no other man.”

She later posted another quote about affairs and broken promises. It read, “Affairs don’t happen because someone new is irresistible. They happen because someone old stopped respecting their promises.”

The timing of their posts, coupled with reports that they unfollowed each other, fuelled speculation about trouble in their relationship. Nikki and Arbaz’s bond has remained in the spotlight since they grew close during Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

Neither Nikki nor Arbaz has confirmed a breakup so far. However, Nikki’s “Jald hi pata chal jayega” remark suggests that fans may not have to wait too long for clarity.