Did Orry fall out with the Khans? Unfollow move sparks wild speculation

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s social media space is buzzing after Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed internet personality Orry on Instagram. The move has triggered massive online discussion and speculation.

The drama began when Orry shared a reel titled “3 worst names.” In the video, he named Sara, Paalak, and Amrita while answering a question. Although no surnames were mentioned, social media users quickly linked the names to Sara Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Amrita Singh.

The clip spread rapidly, and many viewers felt the comment was disrespectful. Fans accused Orry of taking indirect digs and dragging personal names into public mockery.

Sara and Ibrahim Send a Clear Message

Soon after the reel went viral, fans noticed that Sara Ali Khan had unfollowed Orry. Ibrahim Ali Khan followed shortly after. The unfollow grabbed attention because Orry was once considered close to the siblings and part of their social circle.

Many fans believe the unfollow was a silent but firm response rather than a casual social media move.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is known to share a close bond with Palak Tiwari. The two are often spotted together, and dating rumours have surfaced multiple times. With Palak’s name being mentioned in the reel, fans felt Ibrahim’s reaction was justified. Sara Ali Khan being his sister only added to the reason behind his anger.

While Sara and Ibrahim have drawn a clear boundary, Orry continues to post content as usual. Whether this marks the end of their equation or leads to more drama remains to be seen.